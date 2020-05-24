Patricia M. Zubinski
1925 - 2020
Zubinski, Patricia M. (nee Mohr) 94, cherished wife of the late Peter Zubinski; beloved mother of Paul (Barbara), the late Beth (James) Heidel, Laura (William) Plank, and Tony (Rita); dearest grandmother "Mima" of Peter, Marie, Daniel (Katherine), Kenneth (Allison), Patricia (Milton), Ian, Alyssa, Kristyn, William, and Joseph; loving great-grandmother of Bennett, Nolan, Grace, and future Baby Green; devoted sister of Virginia Smolinski, the late Kenneth, the late Geraldine, and Jacquelyn; and aunt and great-aunt of many. Proud member of the Council of Catholic Women at Immaculate Conception Parish and avid bridge player. Services are private at St. Nicholas Cemetery. In memory of Patricia, donations may be made to The Arthritis Foundation www.arthritis.org/donate. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kolbus-John V. May
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss.
Kim Crowley
Family
May 23, 2020
Mom died peacefully in her sleep at home just as she had hoped for.
Paul Zubinski
Son
May 21, 2020
Sincere condolences to the whole Zubinski family! Hoping that with each passing day, it should get a little easier for you all.
Marty & Opal Perlow
Friend
May 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Paul Kramer
Friend
May 19, 2020
She loved her cards bridge & pinochle Have known her for over 50 yrs. from Immaculate Conception Church and school.
Also got close to her at Resurrection Retirement Community for the past 2 years. She was well loved. Will miss her

Sally Monsier
Friend
