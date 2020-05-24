Zubinski, Patricia M. (nee Mohr) 94, cherished wife of the late Peter Zubinski; beloved mother of Paul (Barbara), the late Beth (James) Heidel, Laura (William) Plank, and Tony (Rita); dearest grandmother "Mima" of Peter, Marie, Daniel (Katherine), Kenneth (Allison), Patricia (Milton), Ian, Alyssa, Kristyn, William, and Joseph; loving great-grandmother of Bennett, Nolan, Grace, and future Baby Green; devoted sister of Virginia Smolinski, the late Kenneth, the late Geraldine, and Jacquelyn; and aunt and great-aunt of many. Proud member of the Council of Catholic Women at Immaculate Conception Parish and avid bridge player. Services are private at St. Nicholas Cemetery. In memory of Patricia, donations may be made to The Arthritis Foundation www.arthritis.org/donate. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.