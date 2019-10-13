Home

Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 561-6874
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Fourth Presbyterian Church
126 E. Chestnut St.
Chicago, IL
Patricia Lenters Obituary
Lenters, Patricia (née Jeserich) 73, of Chicago. Beloved wife of Arnold; cherished daughter to the late Benjamin and the late Clara; loving sister of Gerald (Phyllis) Jeserich. She was a Chicago Public School teacher at the John M. Smyth School/Joyner Child Parent Center for over 30 years; a longtime member of and Deacon at Fourth Presbyterian Church where her memorial service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions appreciated to Chicago Lights Tutoring c/o Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St., Chicago, IL 60611. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 13, 2019
