I know that death is inevitable but it seems some people have special grace at the time of death. Grandma as I always call you, I wish and pray that God will give me the type of special grace he gave to you before you breathed your last breath.

Watching you turn your head towards me and breathed your last breath is a sign of special grace from God. On April 20, 2020 at 11:48 AM was the time, Gates of heaven was wide open as the angels of God welcomed you home. The little I know about you, we all have our weaknesses but I was convinced you have good, and loving heart.

Your wonderful husband, children, family members, well wishers, and Lexington staffs missed you so dearly. Today, at work we felt your absence. Yes, your physical absence is real but you are presently resting in the arm of God where we will me to part no more. I will one day tell my little son your loving story especially how you always ask me how he is doing.

Peter Grandma as staff calls you, I can go on and on but words can not express the deep feeling and love I and our staff have down our heart for you. My joy, my happiness, and hope is to see you in heaven... Yes in heaven for I am a living witness you are in heaven.

I pray to God to grant your loved ones who stood by you everyday the gratitude to bear the loss until we all meet to part no more in Jesus name I pray Amen!

REST IN PEACE GRANDMA.

Peter Chiedu

