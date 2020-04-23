Patricia LaCassa
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaCassa, Patricia Patricia LaCassa, nee Spalding, of Chicago, age 87. Beloved wife of Anthony "Primo" LaCassa for 68 years; loving mother of Tony (Angel), Mary (Matthias) Eichhorn, Jim (Claire), Andrew (Julie) and Paddy; proud Nani of Anthony, Joey, Kristin (Jay), Matthias (Ashley), Mary, Collette (Rusty), Adam (Terese), Nicole, Drew, Dallas and Dolton; beloved Nono of Anthony, Kara, Emree, Easton, Owen, Cole, Aden and Alayna; dear sister of Bette, Gayle, Harry, Gregg, Guy and the late Melodee (Fred) Terrile; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her longtime caregiver, Peter. Due to Covid-19 Crisis, services are private. A Memorial Visitation and Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Patricia's name would be greatly appreciated to The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W. Lexington, Chicago, IL 60607. Arrangements entrusted to Frank Reda, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
8 entries
Are hearts are with you all in these difficult times, may God rest her soul.
John &Lori Higgins
Coworker
What a beautiful lady. Sending our heartfelt sympathies to all of you. Wish we could be there to hug you.
Mike and Susan Steffens
Family
Our deepest sympathy for your loss. Sending our love and prayers. Jim/ Bonnie Manning
Bonnie Manning
Dear Primo , Matt,Mary and Family our sincere condolence to you all. Thank God for the great memories.
Bud & Mary Yelk
Family
I know that death is inevitable but it seems some people have special grace at the time of death. Grandma as I always call you, I wish and pray that God will give me the type of special grace he gave to you before you breathed your last breath.
Watching you turn your head towards me and breathed your last breath is a sign of special grace from God. On April 20, 2020 at 11:48 AM was the time, Gates of heaven was wide open as the angels of God welcomed you home. The little I know about you, we all have our weaknesses but I was convinced you have good, and loving heart.
Your wonderful husband, children, family members, well wishers, and Lexington staffs missed you so dearly. Today, at work we felt your absence. Yes, your physical absence is real but you are presently resting in the arm of God where we will me to part no more. I will one day tell my little son your loving story especially how you always ask me how he is doing.
Peter Grandma as staff calls you, I can go on and on but words can not express the deep feeling and love I and our staff have down our heart for you. My joy, my happiness, and hope is to see you in heaven... Yes in heaven for I am a living witness you are in heaven.
I pray to God to grant your loved ones who stood by you everyday the gratitude to bear the loss until we all meet to part no more in Jesus name I pray Amen!
REST IN PEACE GRANDMA.
Peter Chiedu
Significant_other
Our Deepest Sympathy to the LaCassa Family, at this very difficult time. She was a very special lady, may your memories keep her alive in your hearts forever. I pray God gives you the strength you need to carry on❤
Michael and Mimi Gnolfo
Friend
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Many prayers for the family and May your memories comfort you
Maryjo and JIM Gurgone
Maryjo Gurgone
Friend
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved