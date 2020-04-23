LaCassa, Patricia Patricia LaCassa, nee Spalding, of Chicago, age 87. Beloved wife of Anthony "Primo" LaCassa for 68 years; loving mother of Tony (Angel), Mary (Matthias) Eichhorn, Jim (Claire), Andrew (Julie) and Paddy; proud Nani of Anthony, Joey, Kristin (Jay), Matthias (Ashley), Mary, Collette (Rusty), Adam (Terese), Nicole, Drew, Dallas and Dolton; beloved Nono of Anthony, Kara, Emree, Easton, Owen, Cole, Aden and Alayna; dear sister of Bette, Gayle, Harry, Gregg, Guy and the late Melodee (Fred) Terrile; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her longtime caregiver, Peter. Due to Covid-19 Crisis, services are private. A Memorial Visitation and Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Patricia's name would be greatly appreciated to The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W. Lexington, Chicago, IL 60607. Arrangements entrusted to Frank Reda, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2020.