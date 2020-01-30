Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Komar, Patricia (nee Cordova), age 89. Beloved wife of the late Richard; devoted mother of Francine (Robert) Lorentz, Deborah (Kenneth) Koehler, Susan (Michael) Pritchard, Michelle (Randall) Poniatowski and Richard (Karol); loving grandmother of 33 and great-grandmother of 30; dear sister of Helen Budzisz, Al Cordova and Richard Cordova. Visitation Monday from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy., (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral visitation Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. George Church, 6707 W. 175th St., Tinley Park. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 30, 2020
