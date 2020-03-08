|
|
Kelly, Patricia J. nee McGowan, age 74 of Chicago. Beloved wife of 50 years to James. Loving mother of Frank (Tina) Kelly, Shawn (Kim Finn and the late Sue) Kelly and Nancy (Lou) Gade. Beloved daughter of the late Ann and Frank McGowan. Proud grandmother of Frank Jr., Jacqueline, Taylor, McLain, James, Sam and Matt. Dear sister of Denise and James McGowan. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to gather Monday, March 9th for memorial visitation 11:00AM until time of Memorial Mass 12:00PM at St. Cajetan Church 2445 W. 112th St., Chicago. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2020