Home

POWERED BY

Services
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Cajetan Church
2445 W. 112th St.
Chicago, IL
Memorial Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Cajetan Church
2445 W. 112th St.
Chicago, IL
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Kelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Kelly Obituary
Kelly, Patricia J. nee McGowan, age 74 of Chicago. Beloved wife of 50 years to James. Loving mother of Frank (Tina) Kelly, Shawn (Kim Finn and the late Sue) Kelly and Nancy (Lou) Gade. Beloved daughter of the late Ann and Frank McGowan. Proud grandmother of Frank Jr., Jacqueline, Taylor, McLain, James, Sam and Matt. Dear sister of Denise and James McGowan. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to gather Monday, March 9th for memorial visitation 11:00AM until time of Memorial Mass 12:00PM at St. Cajetan Church 2445 W. 112th St., Chicago. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -