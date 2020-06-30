Patricia Kehoe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kehoe, Patricia "Patsy" M. Patricia "Patsy" M. Kehoe nee Porter, Age 84. Beloved wife and best friend to Patrick for 64 years (Retired Deputy Fire Commissioner, Chicago Fire Department). Loving Mother of Mary Frances Dillow (Myron CFD), Kathleen Patricia Poole (Kenneth Ret OEMC), Patrick Jr. CFD (Nancy), Tricia Mary (the late Giacomo Iraci Sr.-Dan). Loving grandmother of James (Carrie), Daniel CFD (Julie), Christopher, Patti (Eric), Lauren, Brooke RFD (fiancé Brandon), Gina, Ashley and Giacomo Jr. Great Grandmother of Daniel, Patrick, Matilda and Bexley. Beloved Daughter of the late Mary and Robert Porter. Dear Daughter in law of the late James and Mary Frances Kehoe. Sister of the late Charles (the late Donna) Porter, the late Ronald (late Margaret) Porter, Mary Lou (Thomas) Trojnair, Joyce (the late Edward Leland), the late William Porter and Darlene (the late Dennis Minkalis). Sister in law to the late Lauretta (the late William Etten CPD), the late James CFD (the late Virginia) Kehoe. Proud Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W.151st Street, Orland Park, IL. All Funeral Services are Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org), Misericordia Heart of Mercy (www.misericordia.com) and CFD Gold Badge (dev.cfdgoldbadgesociety.org), would be greatly appreciated. For Funeral info, (708) 857-7878, or www.sheehyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved