Patricia Kehoe

Kehoe, Patricia "Patsy" M. Patricia "Patsy" M. Kehoe nee Porter, Age 84. Beloved wife and best friend to Patrick for 64 years (Retired Deputy Fire Commissioner, Chicago Fire Department). Loving Mother of Mary Frances Dillow (Myron CFD), Kathleen Patricia Poole (Kenneth Ret OEMC), Patrick Jr. CFD (Nancy), Tricia Mary (the late Giacomo Iraci Sr.-Dan). Loving grandmother of James (Carrie), Daniel CFD (Julie), Christopher, Patti (Eric), Lauren, Brooke RFD (fiancé Brandon), Gina, Ashley and Giacomo Jr. Great Grandmother of Daniel, Patrick, Matilda and Bexley. Beloved Daughter of the late Mary and Robert Porter. Dear Daughter in law of the late James and Mary Frances Kehoe. Sister of the late Charles (the late Donna) Porter, the late Ronald (late Margaret) Porter, Mary Lou (Thomas) Trojnair, Joyce (the late Edward Leland), the late William Porter and Darlene (the late Dennis Minkalis). Sister in law to the late Lauretta (the late William Etten CPD), the late James CFD (the late Virginia) Kehoe. Proud Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W.151st Street, Orland Park, IL. All Funeral Services are Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org), Misericordia Heart of Mercy (www.misericordia.com) and CFD Gold Badge (dev.cfdgoldbadgesociety.org), would be greatly appreciated. For Funeral info, (708) 857-7878, or www.sheehyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 30, 2020.