Kauffmann, Patricia A. Age 83. At Peace with Our Lord on April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred Kauffmann; loving mother of Fred V (Miki) Kauffmann, Denise (Frank) Meisl, Donna (late Kirk) Bodinet and Joe (Shari) Kauffmann; proud grandma Fred VI (Kate), Diana (Ralph), Tim (Stephanie), Blake, Frankie, Brett, Maddie and Julia; cherished great-grandma of Jaxon, Olivia, Fred VII and Lyla; devoted sister of Lee (Carole) Gawrych; fond sister-in-law of Harriet (late Ed) Niemiec, Sr. Bernadine Kauffmann, Marilyn (late Walter) Kauffmann and Joanne (late Frank) Kauffmann; also loved by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:30 a.m. to St. George Church, Mass 12 noon. Private Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations, to the , 17060 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477 appreciated. Cremation Rites have been accorded. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2019