Patricia Jellema Obituary
Jellema, Patricia J. (nee Smith) Age 80. Late of Monee, formerly of Midlothian. Beloved wife of Gary Jellema; loving mother of Edward Jellema and Deborah Gilbert; proud grandmother of Nicole (Mike) Ledvina, Aimee (Ross) Anderson, Stacey, Kati, and Josh Gilbert; and great-grandmother of Bryce, Blake, Bella, Baylee, and Savannah. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Funeral Friday, March 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Hickey Memorial Chapel, 4201 W. 147th St., Midlothian. Interment will be at Skyline Memorial Park. Visitation Thursday, February 28, 2019, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information and online registration, www.hickeyfuneral.com or 708-385-4478.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 27, 2019
