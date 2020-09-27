Jones , Patricia Jean
Patricia Jean Jones, nee Wolf, 78, of Skokie, beloved wife of the late James Howard Sr.; loving mother of Katherine (the late James Jr.) Mowery, Terrence (Linda), Theresa (Robert) Relken, Karen (Jerry) Garrison, Lori (Pete) Aponte, Jason, and the late James Jr.; dear grandmother of 18; cherished great grandmother of many; fond sister of Art (Karen) Wolf, Barbara (the late Edgar) Rowe, Larry Wolf, and the late Sonny Wolf, Linda (John) Birdie, and Robert Hibbs; devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 on Saturday, Oct. 3rd from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12:00 noon. Interment private. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com
