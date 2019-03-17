|
Hutnik, Patricia Age 86, beloved wife of the late Zygmunt Hutnik; loving mother of Lega "Lidia" (late Rudy) Kozlik and Tressa "Theresa" (Mike) Pietrzyk; proud and loving Nana of Joey and Katherine; devoted sister of May "Catherine" Wilson. Preceded in death by her twin sister, Josephine; and her brother, Daniel. Auntie Pat was loved by her nieces, nephews and many others. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, where services will be held at 8:00 p.m. Cremation Rites will be accorded. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019