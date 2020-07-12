1/1
Patricia Hitzelburger
Hitzelburger, Patricia

FISHERS,IN: Patricia Hitzelburger was born in Wheeling, WV on Oct. 9,1918. She departed this life on July 3, 2020 upon suffering a stroke. She was 101 years old. She was married to Louis L. Livingston for 23 years and birthed 4 daughters. After his death, she was widowed for 81/2 years. She then married Joseph Hitzelburger for 20 years until he passed. He had two daughters. She had many employments in her life, including a nanny, a waitress (until she married 1st. husband), worked at Zenith Radio Corp and finally at sears for 10 years. She loved playing Bingo and Yahtzee. Also, she enjoyed stopping at a casino so she could play the slots.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands. and a daughter (Carolyn). She is survived by five daughters: Patricia, Barbara, Judith, Irene, and Alice; two sisters. Helen and Ann; 17 grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was well loved and will truly be missed. She will be interred at Oak Hill Cemetery, 11900 S. Kedzie Ave. Chicago, IL. Date and time are to be determined later

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
