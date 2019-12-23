Home

Tohle Funeral Home
4325 W. Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
773-685-4400
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tohle Funeral Home
4325 W. Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Tohle Funeral Home
4325 W. Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Edward Church
4350 W. Sunnyside
View Map
Patricia Halter Obituary
Halter, Patricia J. (nee Mueller), age 85. Loving mother of Kathleen and Kenneth (Mary Duffy). Preceded in death by Charles D. Halter. Dearest sister of Joy "Peggy" (late Fred) Moore and the late Billy Mueller; dear aunt of Pamela (Jack) Scheid; great-aunt of Amy (Antonio) Marques and great-aunt and godmother of Jason King; great-great-aunt of Victoria and Gabriella Marques. Past employee of V. Mueller Medical Instruments and Baxter International. Visitation Thursday, Dec. 26th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and funeral services Friday, Dec. 27th 11:00 a.m. from TOHLE FUNERAL HOME, 4325 W. Lawrence Ave. to St. Edward Church, 4350 W. Sunnyside, Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. Inurnment private at All Saints Cemetery. Info 773-685-4400 or tohlefuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 23, 2019
