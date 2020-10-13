1/
Patricia Halloran Salvadori
1928 - 2020
Salvadori , Patricia Halloran

was born on May 3, 1928 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Paul and Margaret (née Pedrazzoli) Halloran. She died on October 8, 2020 in Chicago, a sunny and warm day.

Pat lived a full and cosmopolitan life. Raised in Louisville, Kentucky (Derby Day soon became the day on which her birthday would be celebrated!). She graduated from Sweet Briar College (VA) in 1950 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and was the president of the Political Economy Club. In 1952 she moved to New York City and worked as a financial analyst at the American Institute of Management on Wall Street until 1962. Her keen insight into economics and financial markets was a defining characteristic throughout her life and ensured the economic well-being of her family.

She met Mario Folco Salvadori, who was posted to her office on a journalism assignment from Italy (investigating Vatican finances), whom she married on October 21,1960. After their first son Robert was born in 1962, they moved to Milan and then to Rome (1972) where they resided until 1982. After two years in Geneva, Switzerland, Pat and Mario transferred to Arlington Heights, Illinois in 1984, later moving to Chicago next door to their daughter and son-in-law in 2016. In Rome, Pat had a leadership role in the charitable activities at Santa Susanna, the Catholic church designated for U.S. expatriates, even while raising three young children. Her dedication to the American Catholic community in Rome and Roman Catholic theology continued when she moved back to the U.S. where she led Bible study classes at her local parish (St. James, Arlington Heights), as well as teaching English reading comprehension to first generation immigrant families at the local library.

Pat was socially engaged, poised, elegant and charming. She was a superb cook, had a green thumb, loved animals - especially her cat Becky and her grandchildren's dogs Sammy and Cairo – and enjoyed birdwatching. She was deeply loved by her husband, children, grandchildren and her family at large.

Her ashes will be placed in the family tomb in Tuscany, along-side those of her husband and son. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Margaret/Sidney (Jeffrey Black) Salvadori and Sharon (Francesco de Marinis) Salvadori and her grandchildren Isaac Salvadori-Black and Carla Salvadori-Black. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years Mario in 2018; her son Robert in 2014; and her parents and brother. A family gathering will be held next Spring to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Medecins Sans Frontieres/ Doctors Without Borders.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
