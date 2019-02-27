Home

Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Giliberto, Patricia A. (nee Scialabba) Age 63, a resident of New Lenox, IL. Passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. Devoted mother of Michael (Laura Brauth) Giliberto and Deanna (fiancee Christopher Cope) Giliberto; dear sister-in-law of Susan Scialabba; also survived by her grand-dogs, Mia and Duke, and grand-cat, Kitty. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Diane Scialabba (nee Alexander); brother, Peter Scialabba; and her beloved dog, Simba. Patricia was a retired United States Army Veteran. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral service, Friday, March 1, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., in the funeral home chapel. Interment, with full military honors, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Presence Health Foundation, www.presencehealth.org, Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60435, or the , , would be appreciated. Info: www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 27, 2019
