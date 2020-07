Friedman , Patricia D. Patricia D. Friedman, 74, passed away on June 17, 2020. Beloved sister of Richard (Bridget) Bauman, the late Henry (Carol, Nancy) Bauman, and the late Janet Murphy. Loving daughter of Henry and Bess Bauman. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic private services have been held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Cremation Society of Illinois. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com