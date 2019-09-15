Home

1946 - 2019
Cubbon, Patricia "Patsy" L. (nee Olas) Age 73, of Crete, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 12, 2019. Beloved wife for 49 years of Dr. Todd H. Cubbon; loving mother of Kimberly (Robert) Sullivan and Gregory (Harbans) Cubbon; cherished grandmother of Patrick and Allison; dear sister of Geraldine (late Joseph) Surchik and Nancy (Charles) Geringer; and sister-in-law of Andrew (Lisa) Cubbon; devoted aunt of Michael, Laurie, Cheryl, Sandra, Ross, and Jennifer. Patsy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. A prayer service will be held Monday at 9:00 a.m. at Smits Funeral Home, leaving then for a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Liborius Catholic Church, 71 West 35th Street, Steger, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to are greatly appreciated. For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.
