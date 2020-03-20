|
Cowan, Patricia (nee Ford); loving mother of Gillian (Stephen Blaskey) Cowan, the late James Dildine and the late Brendan Dildine; cherished grandmother of Brendan and Jose; devoted daughter of the late Patrick and Helen Ford; dear sister of Tom (Christine), Ken (Kim) and Richard (Kathy) Ford; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 Virus,All Services will be held for Immediate Family ONLY at Dalcamo Funeral Home. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a Later Date to Celebrate Patricia's Life/Funeral Info. 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 20, 2020