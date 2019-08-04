Home

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
Patricia Claus Obituary
Claus, Patricia (nee Foley) Age 69, of Brookfield. Ex-wife of the late Clarence O. Claus; beloved mother of Shaun (James) Faber; dear sister of John (Michael Dwyer) Foley, James Foley, Sean (Janet) Foley, Phillip (Andre) Foley III and the late Pete (Joan) Foley; aunt of many nieces and nephews. After 20 years of employment, Patricia retired as Captain from the Cook County Sheriff's Department. Visitation Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 3:00 p.m.. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to Time of Service 11:00 a.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. Memorials appreciated to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Information, 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 4, 2019
