Cawvey, Patricia A. (nee Mueller) Age 78, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at her residence of 57 years in Bolingbrook, IL, formerly of Chicago. Patricia retired in 2000 from the Rexnord Corp. of Downers Grove, IL, after 33 years of service. She is survived by her sons, Steven Hatley, Robert Cawvey and Patrick Cawvey; brother, George (Sheri) Mueller, Jr.; sisters, Theresa (the late Earl) Reichard and Evelyn Nemec; ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; also numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husbands, Herman Hatley and Charles Cawvey; parents, George, Sr. (Bernice) Mueller; and children, Danny and Suzanne Hatley. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL 60446. Funeral Friday, April 19, 2019, procession departs 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery in Willow Springs for interment. andersonmemorialhomes.com, (815) 886-2323.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2019