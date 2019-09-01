Home

Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Lucia Church
Patricia Burrows Obituary
Burrows, Patricia M. (nee Alberts) Loving mother of Steven (Gina) Burrows, and David (Christian) Alberto; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara (nee Gironda) Alberts; fond grandmother of Joey, Giacomo, Gillian, Jacalyn, Gino, Gianni, Giuliano, Francesca, and Gianina; loving aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Member of Santa Maria Incoronata Club and lifelong parishioner of Santa Lucia Church. Please omit flowers. Donations to Dravet Syndrome Foundation (dravetfoundation.org) appreciated. Visitation Monday 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to Santa Lucia Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Cremation private. For info, (312) 225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 1, 2019
