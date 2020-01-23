|
Boyd, Patricia K. (nee Kelly) Age 94, longtime Beverly resident, Born into Eternal Life on January 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William A. Boyd; loving mother of Mary Ellen Sherman, William A., Jr., Celeste M. (Tom) Jones, James M. (Sue) Boyd, Thomas J. (Holly) Boyd, Brian A. Boyd, K. Kelly Doherty, Kevin C. (Peggy) Boyd, Jayne E. (Michael) Griswold, and the late infant John Francis Boyd. "Grandma Pat" was dearly loved by 21 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Devoted sister of Nancy Schuba, Kathleen Nickels, and the late James Kelly.Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Pat was a faithful volunteer with many neighborhood groups, including BAPA, Ridge Historical Society, Beverly Arts Center, Smith Village, Meals on Wheels, Birthright, Academy of Our Lady Alumnae Association, LCM Board of Directors, and St. Barnabas Parish. Pat made a bequest of her body to the Stritch School of Medicine at Loyola University. Friends will be received on Friday, January 24, 2020, 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 25, 2020, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago, IL 60643. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 11:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to St. Barnabas Education Fund are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 23, 2020