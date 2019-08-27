|
Bentley, Patricia (nee Horton) Patricia was the loving wife of James for 70 years. She was the proud mother of Patrice (the late Larry) Hodges, Tom (Chris), Mike (Pam), John (Betty), Terry (Mary), Dennis (Judy), Steve (Leslie), Marcia (Robert) Valdez, Carol (John) Lesnak, Judy Gottardo, Bill (Jennifer), and Maureen (Dave) Fako; grandmother of 35 and their spouses; great-grandmother of 18; sister of the late Mary (the late James) Mossman; sister-in-law of Gloria (the late Joe) Standley and the late Mary (Bob) Merris; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a very active member for over 60 years of St. Nicholas of Tolentine Parish and school community, especially the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 3721 W. 62nd Street with a Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas of Tolentine School.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 27, 2019