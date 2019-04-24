Home

Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Bendel, Patricia A. (nee Laycher) Age 77. Resident of Bolingbrook for 56 years. Beloved wife of the late Dwight E. Bendel, Sr.; loving mother of Dwight, Jr. (Sandy) Bendel, Pat "Cookie" (Ken) Foster, and Dan (Laura) Bendel; grandmother of Nicole (Zack) Nechvatal, Kenneth (Allison) Foster, Drake (Chelsea) Bendel, Kimberly Foster, Jackie Olson, and the late Matthew Olson; great-grandmother of Alyx, Kadyn, and Brooke; sister of Diane (Patrick) Tesinsky; and sister-in-law of Nancy Svoboda; aunt of George, Edward, Kenneth, Christian, and Luke. Visitation Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, April 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 Blk. So. of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, Illinois 60515. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Call (630) 968-1000 or visit www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 24, 2019
