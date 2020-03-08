|
Barretto, Patricia V. 45, president and CEO of the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park Chicago, died on March 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Sheldon; loving mother of David; cherished daughter of William and Fatima McRae; dear sister of Russell McRae; loving aunt, niece, and loyal friend to all who knew her. Patricia's career in the arts spanned over twenty years. She joined the Harris Theater in 2015 and became its CEO in 2017. Her leadership brought new and innovative music and dance programming from around the world to growing audiences. The 2020-21 Harris Theater Presents season that she thoughtfully and beautifully curated was recently announced to great acclaim. Prior to the Harris, she served as executive director of Opera Atelier, a baroque opera company in Toronto, and led the marketing programs for the Royal Conservatory of Music and the Canadian Stage Company. Born in 1974 in Mumbai, Barretto was a citizen of the world and spoke five languages. She saw beauty in all forms of art from around the world and freely shared her passion and enthusiasm with her colleagues and patrons alike. Patricia was the love of Sheldon's life and he was hers. She was enormously proud of, and devoted to, her son David. She was very close to her family who meant everything to her. She was a person of faith and optimism. Her resilience and bravery in the face of the most difficult circumstances will sustain us in the days to come. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 10 a.m. March 11th at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams St., Chicago, with open house reception to follow at the Harris Theater. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, a special fund be created for donations to be made in her memory to the Harris Theater, www.harristheaterchicago.org/support. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2020