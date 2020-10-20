Yagoda , Patricia Ann
Patricia "Pat" Ann Yagoda, age 82 (nee: Hullinger) passed away peacefully at home on October 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Bruno Yagoda for 44 years. Loving mom of Sharon Wigginton, LaVerne Kwilosz, Kevin Yagoda, Sandy (Mike) Hart and Monica (Russ) Vlcek. Devoted gramma of Martin Kwilosz, Steven Murczek, Matthew Murczek and Nicole (Tim) McMillian. Great-gramma of Logan Murczek. Dear sister of Walter (Janet) Hullinger. Loving daughter of the late Walter and Alice Hullinger. Visitation Wednesday October 21st from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (Funeral Service at 7:30 pm) at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison St; Willowbrook. Private family interment on Thursday at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Service information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com