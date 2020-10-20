1/
Patricia Ann Yagoda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yagoda , Patricia Ann

Patricia "Pat" Ann Yagoda, age 82 (nee: Hullinger) passed away peacefully at home on October 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Bruno Yagoda for 44 years. Loving mom of Sharon Wigginton, LaVerne Kwilosz, Kevin Yagoda, Sandy (Mike) Hart and Monica (Russ) Vlcek. Devoted gramma of Martin Kwilosz, Steven Murczek, Matthew Murczek and Nicole (Tim) McMillian. Great-gramma of Logan Murczek. Dear sister of Walter (Janet) Hullinger. Loving daughter of the late Walter and Alice Hullinger. Visitation Wednesday October 21st from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (Funeral Service at 7:30 pm) at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison St; Willowbrook. Private family interment on Thursday at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Service information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 20, 2020
You will be missed Pat.you were always there for who ever needed you.I can hear you n Sissy laughing up there now.God bless you special lady's
HELENANN N MICKEY
Helen Englert
October 20, 2020
I will miss our daily chats about everything and anything. I will miss the laughter and your voice but am grateful for all the memories and words of wisdom. I know you are gone from this earth, but you are never gone from my heart. Until we see each other again, all my love.
Monica Vlcek
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved