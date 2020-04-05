Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Twohill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Twohill


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Twohill Obituary
Twohill, Patricia Ann Noel Born on January 15, 1946 in Chicago, IL, passed away on April 2, 2020 in Lockport, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, retired CPD Officer Timothy Twohill; and her parents, John and Mary Noel. She is survived by her children, Robin (John Catemis) Stott, Kelly (Yvonne) Stott, Jean Sanders, and Timothy (Lavina) Twohill. She was a loving grandmother to Zach, Tyler, Alyssa, Rylie, Maleeha, Aleeza, and Raheel. Pat was a sweet, loving, and gentle woman who brought joy to all who knew her. Her life was full of great memories spent with friends and family and her love of the Chicago Cubs. Per Patricia's wishes, cremation rites were respectfully addressed. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -