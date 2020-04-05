|
Twohill, Patricia Ann Noel Born on January 15, 1946 in Chicago, IL, passed away on April 2, 2020 in Lockport, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, retired CPD Officer Timothy Twohill; and her parents, John and Mary Noel. She is survived by her children, Robin (John Catemis) Stott, Kelly (Yvonne) Stott, Jean Sanders, and Timothy (Lavina) Twohill. She was a loving grandmother to Zach, Tyler, Alyssa, Rylie, Maleeha, Aleeza, and Raheel. Pat was a sweet, loving, and gentle woman who brought joy to all who knew her. Her life was full of great memories spent with friends and family and her love of the Chicago Cubs. Per Patricia's wishes, cremation rites were respectfully addressed. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2020