Bruce, Patricia Ann (nee Giertsen) was bornJanuary 17, 1931 and passed away onJanuary 28, 2020. Pat was a longtime resident of the Lake Bluff and Lake Forest communities and will be greatly missed for her warm smile and comforting kindness. Pat is survived by her loving husband of many years, William Bruce, and five children: Melville Gordon Lackie of Greeley, CO; Scott Sutton Lackie (Lura) of Lake Forest, IL; Jeffrey Allen Lackie (Ann) of Lake Bluff, IL; Robert Hamilton Lackie (Lucy) of Springfield, IL; and Lori Lemme of Lake Bluff, IL. Pat's surviving grandchildren include Elizabeth Sutton Iantoni (Christian) of Lake Forest, IL; Timothy Scott Lackie (Bridget) of La Grange, IL; Christopher Ladd Lackie of Chicago, IL; David Robert Lackie of St. Louis, MO; Katherine Louise Lackie of Chicago, IL; Evan Jeffrey Lackie of Downers Grove, IL., and Jessica Lemme Weis (Lucas) of Libertyville, IL. Patricia was also blessed with four great-grandchildren: Anna and Luca Iantoni, and Jane and George Lackie (of parents Timothy and Bridget). Through her marriage to William, Patricia became stepmother to his three children, all surviving: Susan Diane Pomatto (Douglas) of Rockford, IL; Beverly Darlene Leach (Richard) of Mundelein, IL; and David Andrew Bruce (Meredith) of Libertyville, IL. A memorial service is planned for 11:00 a.m.Saturday, March 7at Lake Forest Place, 1100 Pembridge Drive, Lake Forest, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Union Church of Lake Bluff, 525 Prospect Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL 60044.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 5, 2020