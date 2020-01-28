|
|
Adcock, Patricia (nee Spina), 73 years. Beloved daughter of the late Antoinette Spina, nee: Gardi; former wife and best friend of Larry Adcock; devoted and forgiving mother of Jefferey (Theresa) and Tommy Adcock; proud grandmother of Kristina, Anthony, and Amanda Adcock; dear friend to many. Wake Friday 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at John Rago Sons Funeral Home, 721 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60612. Saturday everyone is asked to assemble 9:45 a.m. directly at Holy Rosary Church, 604 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60612 for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery. For more info call (773)-276-6056 or online guestbook at www.RagoSons.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 28, 2020