Patricia A. "Patty" Woelfel (nee Gregory), age 66. Beloved wife of William E. Woelfel, Jr.; loving mother of Karen (Chris, Sr.) Sgarlata and the late Michael Woelfel; cherished grandmother of Christopher Sgarlata, Jr., Nicholas Sgarlata and Will Woelfel; dear sister of William (Darlene) Gregory, John Gregory, Robert (Cindy) Gregory, Sr. and the late Virginia "Bunny" Holmes. Funeral Service Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Face Masks must be worn, Social Distancing observed and a Maximum of 50 people allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Patricia's name may be made to the National Pancreatic Foundation ( www.npcf.us ). For information: 708-687-2990.