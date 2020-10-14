Woelfel, Patricia A. "Patty"
Patricia A. "Patty" Woelfel (nee Gregory), age 66. Beloved wife of William E. Woelfel, Jr.; loving mother of Karen (Chris, Sr.) Sgarlata and the late Michael Woelfel; cherished grandmother of Christopher Sgarlata, Jr., Nicholas Sgarlata and Will Woelfel; dear sister of William (Darlene) Gregory, John Gregory, Robert (Cindy) Gregory, Sr. and the late Virginia "Bunny" Holmes. Funeral Service Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Face Masks must be worn, Social Distancing observed and a Maximum of 50 people allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Patricia's name may be made to the National Pancreatic Foundation (www.npcf.us
). For information: 708-687-2990.
