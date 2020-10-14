1/
Patricia A. Woelfel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Woelfel, Patricia A. "Patty"

Patricia A. "Patty" Woelfel (nee Gregory), age 66. Beloved wife of William E. Woelfel, Jr.; loving mother of Karen (Chris, Sr.) Sgarlata and the late Michael Woelfel; cherished grandmother of Christopher Sgarlata, Jr., Nicholas Sgarlata and Will Woelfel; dear sister of William (Darlene) Gregory, John Gregory, Robert (Cindy) Gregory, Sr. and the late Virginia "Bunny" Holmes. Funeral Service Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Face Masks must be worn, Social Distancing observed and a Maximum of 50 people allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Patricia's name may be made to the National Pancreatic Foundation (www.npcf.us). For information: 708-687-2990.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
10:30 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family, may Patty rest in peace.
Paul Sanchez
October 14, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved