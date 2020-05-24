Patricia A. Reitinger
Reitinger, Patricia A. 84 of Evergreen Park, IL, died May 9, 2020. She was the loving mother of Meg (Fred) Duley and Michael Reitinger. Proud grandmother of Eileen (Michael) Rojas and Weston Duley. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Horan and her ten brothers and sisters: John Horan, Thomas Horan, Mary Doyle, James Horan, Frances O'Donnell, Helen Boblie, Virginia Loranger, Margaret Pawlowski, Jerry Horan and Terrence Horan. She was the cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews and friend to all who knew her. Pat loved being surrounded by family. We will miss her smile and laughter. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. Please visit www.Blake-LambOakLawn.com to leave a condolence. A graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Evergreen Park at a date to be determined. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.
