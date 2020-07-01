Ray, Debbie, and Dawn
She had more pride and dignity than anyone I know. My heart brakes when I think about how much I will miss her.
The Duddleston's
Blevins, Patricia A. "Pooh" Patricia A. "Pooh" Blevins (nee Murphy), 72, of Chicago, IL passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 29, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Ray Blevins. Loving mother of Debbie (Jimmy) Molloy and Dawn (Dave) Wilson. Cherished nana of Tim, Danny, Kaelyn, Matt and Jake. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Mary (nee Phillips) Murphy. Adoring sister of the late Bobby Murphy, Maun (Bob) Ryan, Tom (Karen) Murphy, Ellen (Dominick) Palazzo and Bill Murphy. Treasured "Auntie Pooh" of 14 nieces and nephews and ten great nieces and nephews. Dearest and loyal friend of many. Through 18 years of health issues and obstacles, "Pooh" always had a twinkle in her Irish eyes, a smile on her face and a strong determination to live life to the fullest. Visitation Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. PHASE 4 COVID-19 REGULATIONS; Visitors MUST wear a mask when attending the visitation, loitering is NOT allowed, to accommodate all guests paying their respects. Family and friends will gather Friday, July 3, 2020, directly at Saint Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights, Mass will be private by invitation only. Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 1, 2020.