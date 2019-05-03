|
Pastin, Pat Age 86. Died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, after 45+ wonderful years of marriage to Sue Pastin. Father to Joshua, 41; son of the late Rabbi Anchel Pastinky; brother to late Alex, Max, and Benny Pastin. Former political reporter and theater critic for Lerner Newspapers. Political consultant. Writer of unpublished novels, short stories, poems, and cartoons. Korean War Veteran, chess master, and karate black belt. Friends and family will gather at 10:30 a.m. for funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Weinstein and Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette. Donate to , American Civil Liberties Union, or Blowitz-Ridgeway Foundation. For info: call (847) 256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2019