Stephens, Pat E.
Of Rosemont, Illinois passed away on May 15, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 13, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to the late John and Angeline Patronski; the oldest daughter of ten children. She married and was fiercely loyal to the late Honorable Donald E. Stephens, founding Mayor of the Village of Rosemont. They lived and raised their children in Rosemont. Pat was the devoted and loving mother to the late Donald II (Kathy), Mark (Lisa), Gail and Brad (Suzi) and the loving Busia, Grandma and Nana to Donald III, Chris, Brittany, Jacqueline, Michelle, Mark, Mark Donald, Kaila, Tiana, Raquel, Brad II, Danny, Joseph, Julianna, devoted great-grandmother to Daniella, Chloe, Christopher, Charlie, Aiden, Everly and Brooklyn. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, cherished friends and her caregiver and friend, Janet. Pat was predeceased by her brothers and sisters. Pat will be laid to rest at All Saints Mausoleum. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak all services are private. Anyone wishing to join the funeral Procession will be asked to gather Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Margaret J. Lange Park, 6140 Scott Street, Rosemont by 1:00 p.m. and will follow to All Saints where they will be allowed to pay respects in drive by fashion outside the mausoleum. Please understand that due to C.D.C. guidelines you will not be allowed to exit your car at the Cemetery. For more information call (708) 456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2020.