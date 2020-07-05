1/
Paschal Pavini
1929 - 2020
Pavini, Paschal Age 91, a resident of Wheaton and formerly of Elmwood Park, IL, passed away June 25, 2020. He was born on April 26, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY. Beloved husband of 47 years to the late Carolynn Pavini; loving father of Tricia and Christopher; cherished grandfather of Cian, Makenna, Carolynn, Michele, and Christopher. A private family interment ceremony was held at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
