Lovergine, Paschal "Pat" Age 57, of Chicago. November 22, 1962 - February 29, 2020. Son of the late Millie (Christiano) and the late Michael Lovergine; father of Maria Lovergine; brother of Maria (Lovergine) Mullen (Patrick) and Michael Lovergine; uncle to Michael, Katherine, Matthew, Christina, Vincent and Michael; nephew, cousin and friend of many. Services St. Julie Billiart Roman Catholic Church, 7399 West 159th Street. Tinley Park, IL. Visitation Tuesday, March 10, 2020 9:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mass at 11:15 a.m. Private interment. Please omit flowers. We are most grateful for your kind words of support. Mike Lovergine and Maria Mullen.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 10, 2020