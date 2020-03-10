Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:45 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Roman Catholic Church
7399 West 159th Street
Tinley Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:15 AM
St. Julie Billiart Roman Catholic Church
7399 West 159th Street
Tinley Park, IL
Paschal Lovergine


1962 - 2020
Lovergine, Paschal "Pat" Age 57, of Chicago. November 22, 1962 - February 29, 2020. Son of the late Millie (Christiano) and the late Michael Lovergine; father of Maria Lovergine; brother of Maria (Lovergine) Mullen (Patrick) and Michael Lovergine; uncle to Michael, Katherine, Matthew, Christina, Vincent and Michael; nephew, cousin and friend of many. Services St. Julie Billiart Roman Catholic Church, 7399 West 159th Street. Tinley Park, IL. Visitation Tuesday, March 10, 2020 9:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mass at 11:15 a.m. Private interment. Please omit flowers. We are most grateful for your kind words of support. Mike Lovergine and Maria Mullen.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 10, 2020
