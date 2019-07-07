Home

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
1310 Shepherd Dr
Naperville, IL 60565
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
1310 Shepherd Dr.
Naperville, IL
Pane Linda Obituary
Pane, Linda Darlene (nee Lindgren) Age 75, longtime Chicago area resident, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on June 16, 2019, in Sugar Land, Texas. The loving daughter of the late Fred and Dorothy (Swift) Lindgren; devoted and loving wife of the late Peter Pane, Sr.; loving sister of the late Diane Lyons (Lindgren); devoted and loving mother of Dominick Pane, Vincent Pane, Peter Pane, Jr., and Anthony Pane; loving aunt of four; grandmother of 17; and great-grandmother of six. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1310 Shepherd Dr., Naperville, IL 60565. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Chicago, 312-625-156. arthritis.org/Illinois.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 7, 2019
