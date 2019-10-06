Home

Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
(630) 941-5860
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
2501 S. Wolf Rd
Westchester, IL
Dr. Panagiotis Floros


1927 - 2019
Dr. Panagiotis Floros Obituary
Floros, Dr. Panagiotis J. 92, longtime resident of Elmhurst and Physician at Elmhurst Hospital, at rest October 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nancy.; loving father of Christine (Robert) Floros - Budzinski, John Floros, James Floros, and Panayoti Floros; cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Stephanie, and Peter Floros- Budzinski and Andrea and Megan Floros; fond brother of Athena (Nick) Vardalis and Demetrios Floros. Visitation Monday, October 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home, 17W201 Roosevelt Rd., Oakbrook Terrace. Funeral Services Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Info: (630) 941-5860 or www.chapelhillgardenswest.com. May His Memory Be Eternal.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 6, 2019
