Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
8230 S. Harlem
Bridgeview, IL 60455
708-496-3344
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
8230 S. Harlem
Bridgeview, IL 60455
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
8230 S. Harlem
Bridgeview, IL 60455
View Map
1948 - 2019
Nawrot, Pamela J. (nee Kwains) Beloved wife of Robert; loving mother of John (Christine) and Johanna Nawrot; cherished grandmother of Eve and Stella Nawrot; dear sister of Paula Kwains, Ronald (Pat) Kwains and the late Robert Kwains; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; kind friend to many. Visitation Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hann Funeral Home, 8230 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, IL. Funeral Service Friday, August 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Hann Funeral Home. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery, Oak Lawn, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made the . For funeral info, call 708-496-3344 or www.hannfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 7, 2019
