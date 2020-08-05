Condon, Pamela Pamela Condon, nee Biedermann, 71 years, gained her second set of wings on July 28, 2020. Pam was the beloved wife of Patrick for 49 years; the loving mother of Kelley, Patrick (Brianna Sullivan), Bridget (Aaron) LaMothe; Molly; the beaming Gramma of Liam Condon and Harry and Simon LaMothe; the cherished sister of Debbie (late Robert) Thormann, Kathy (Bob) Clasby, Patty (late Pat) MacFarlane, Mary Lou (Scott) Lukas, Ray "Butch" (Dolores) Fishback, Lynn (Ted) Lowery, Beth Ann (Bart) deKruyff, Denise (Jan) Rose, Judy (Pete) Paulos, Tim (Anita) Biedermann, Bill (Lisa) Fishback, and Amy (Bob) Rascop; the adored sister-in-law of the Condonation; the devoted godmother of Dana Sasso; and the loving aunt of 48. She was preceded in death by her parents Dolores (Bureigi) and Francis Biedermann and her stepmother Kathleen (Dorgan) Biedermann. Pam grew up in Oak Lawn and was a proud graduate of Queen of Peace High School. She found such great joy in her family and friends alike that her friends inevitably became part of her family. Her favorite jobs were as a flight attendant for United Airlines where she earned her first set of wings and working in women's studies at Joliet Junior College. She loved to travel, garden, meet up with her high school "club" girls, spend time with her grandsons and relax with family in South Haven. She admired and championed organizations that helped better the lives of others. In lieu of flowers she would have encouraged planting something in her memory and/or donations to any local food bank, women's shelter or an organization such as the Make a Wish Foundation, the Infant Welfare Society, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the Cancer Support Center, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Urban Gateways, the Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings Youth Hockey Association or any like charitable organization. She so appreciated the extraordinary care she received from the Frankfort emergency response teams, and her doctors and nurses at the Silver Cross Hospital, the Fresenius Kidney Care Center and the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center that she would also have encouraged donations of food/meals to your local first responders and hospitals. A private memorial service will be held on Thursday August 6 at 1p.m. The service will be livestreamed from the church and can be viewed at the "Friends of All Saints Lutheran Church" Facebook page and/or YouTube. An appropriate celebration of Pam's life will be held at a later date when all pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
