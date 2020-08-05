1/1
Pamela Condon
Condon, Pamela

Pamela Condon, nee Biedermann, 71 years, gained her second set of wings on July 28, 2020. Pam was the beloved wife of Patrick for 49 years; the loving mother of Kelley, Patrick (Brianna Sullivan), Bridget (Aaron) LaMothe; Molly; the beaming Gramma of Liam Condon and Harry and Simon LaMothe; the cherished sister of Debbie (late Robert) Thormann, Kathy (Bob) Clasby, Patty (late Pat) MacFarlane, Mary Lou (Scott) Lukas, Ray "Butch" (Dolores) Fishback, Lynn (Ted) Lowery, Beth Ann (Bart) deKruyff, Denise (Jan) Rose, Judy (Pete) Paulos, Tim (Anita) Biedermann, Bill (Lisa) Fishback, and Amy (Bob) Rascop; the adored sister-in-law of the Condonation; the devoted godmother of Dana Sasso; and the loving aunt of 48. She was preceded in death by her parents Dolores (Bureigi) and Francis Biedermann and her stepmother Kathleen (Dorgan) Biedermann. Pam grew up in Oak Lawn and was a proud graduate of Queen of Peace High School. She found such great joy in her family and friends alike that her friends inevitably became part of her family. Her favorite jobs were as a flight attendant for United Airlines where she earned her first set of wings and working in women's studies at Joliet Junior College. She loved to travel, garden, meet up with her high school "club" girls, spend time with her grandsons and relax with family in South Haven. She admired and championed organizations that helped better the lives of others. In lieu of flowers she would have encouraged planting something in her memory and/or donations to any local food bank, women's shelter or an organization such as the Make a Wish Foundation, the Infant Welfare Society, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the Cancer Support Center, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Urban Gateways, the Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings Youth Hockey Association or any like charitable organization. She so appreciated the extraordinary care she received from the Frankfort emergency response teams, and her doctors and nurses at the Silver Cross Hospital, the Fresenius Kidney Care Center and the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center that she would also have encouraged donations of food/meals to your local first responders and hospitals. A private memorial service will be held on Thursday August 6 at 1p.m. The service will be livestreamed from the church and can be viewed at the "Friends of All Saints Lutheran Church" Facebook page and/or YouTube. An appropriate celebration of Pam's life will be held at a later date when all pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Memorial service
01:00 PM
All Saints Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Memories & Condolences
August 5, 2020
In Our Thoughts Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Paul Siano
August 5, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kelly Langan
August 5, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Susan Link
August 5, 2020
Paddy and Kids,
Our hearts are broken for all of you. She suffered too much and will be missed by so many. We hope that it consoles you that Jesus and so many of Pam’s loved ones welcomed her with loving open arms as she entered into eternal life.
T and T
Tom and Terri
Family
August 4, 2020
Pat and family - We are so very sorry for your tremendous loss. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.
Kelly Langan
Friend
