Ramirez, Pablo Villanueva Age 76, passed away suddenly on December 8, 2018. He was the husband of Belia C. Ramirez, his wife of 52 years; a devoted father to Pablo Ramirez Jr., Guillermo Ramirez ("Memo"), Dinorah Ramirez, and Edgar Ramirez; and brother to Alberto Ramirez. He was born and raised in Cruz y Cruz, Tamaulipas, Mexico. He will be lovingly remembered for his devotion to his family, his work ethic, his sense of humor, his unfailing loyalty to the Cubs, and his stubbornness.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2019
