|
|
Flores Jr., Otoniel "Tony" Passed away on October 14, 2019, at the age of 37. Devoted son of Otoniel Sr. and late Ofelia; fond brother of Tanya (Gerardo) Chavez, Danny (Tonya) Castellano, Debra (Rigo) Romero, Ralph Mendoza, Greg Mendoza, Pamela (Edgar) Mejia, Ronald Mendoza, Macario (Vicky) Viezca, late MaryEllen Mendoza, late Danny Castellano, late Richard Mendoza, late Horacio Mendoza; uncle of many nieces and nephews; best godfather of Gerardo Chavez III. Funeral services Monday, October 21, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. from the Sourek Manor Funeral Home, 5645 W. 35th St., Cicero, to Our Lady of Tepeyac Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Cremation will be private. Visitation Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. For more information, call 708-652-6661.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 19, 2019