Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sourek Funeral Home - Cicero
5645 W 35TH ST
Cicero, IL 60804
(708) 652-6661
For more information about
Otoniel Flores
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sourek Funeral Home - Cicero
5645 W 35TH ST
Cicero, IL 60804
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Sourek Funeral Home - Cicero
5645 W 35TH ST
Cicero, IL 60804
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Tepeyac Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Otoniel Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otoniel Flores Jr.


1981 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Otoniel Flores Jr. Obituary
Flores Jr., Otoniel "Tony" Passed away on October 14, 2019, at the age of 37. Devoted son of Otoniel Sr. and late Ofelia; fond brother of Tanya (Gerardo) Chavez, Danny (Tonya) Castellano, Debra (Rigo) Romero, Ralph Mendoza, Greg Mendoza, Pamela (Edgar) Mejia, Ronald Mendoza, Macario (Vicky) Viezca, late MaryEllen Mendoza, late Danny Castellano, late Richard Mendoza, late Horacio Mendoza; uncle of many nieces and nephews; best godfather of Gerardo Chavez III. Funeral services Monday, October 21, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. from the Sourek Manor Funeral Home, 5645 W. 35th St., Cicero, to Our Lady of Tepeyac Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Cremation will be private. Visitation Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. For more information, call 708-652-6661.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Otoniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now