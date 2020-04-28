Salgado, Oralia (nee Echavarry). Passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020, with her beloved husband, Rudy at her side; loving mother of Erick (Patsy) Echavarry, Kimberly (Mike) Tiller, Sidney (Marisol Gerena) Salgado, Patrick Salgado and Karla (Phil) Libera; cherished grandmother of Evan Echavarry, the late Marcus Davis "Vinny", Amber Davis and Nicolette Davis; great-grandmother of Patricio Stoecker, Athan Davis-Sanchez, Zoe Davis and Treston Davis. Oralia was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brothers. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit Oralia's personal tribute website www.foranfuneralhome.com and offer your condolences to her family. 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 28, 2020.