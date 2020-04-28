Oralia Salgado
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Oralia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salgado, Oralia (nee Echavarry). Passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020, with her beloved husband, Rudy at her side; loving mother of Erick (Patsy) Echavarry, Kimberly (Mike) Tiller, Sidney (Marisol Gerena) Salgado, Patrick Salgado and Karla (Phil) Libera; cherished grandmother of Evan Echavarry, the late Marcus Davis "Vinny", Amber Davis and Nicolette Davis; great-grandmother of Patricio Stoecker, Athan Davis-Sanchez, Zoe Davis and Treston Davis. Oralia was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brothers. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit Oralia's personal tribute website www.foranfuneralhome.com and offer your condolences to her family. 708-458-0208

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved