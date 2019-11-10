|
McGuire, Esq., John John McGuire, Esq., age 77, longtime resident of Evanston, born in Chicago. Loving husband of Judy McGuire; proud father of Jessica (Hawke Yoon) and Timothy (deceased 2001); overjoyed Grampa of Teddy and Wally; and caring brother of Daniel F. McGuire (the late Sharon Rose) and the late Patricia McGuire. John was a doting uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate donations to the Timothy McGuire Scholarship at Evanston Township High School;www.eths.k12.il.us/foundationorETHS Educational Foundation, 1600 Dodge Ave., Evanston, IL 60201. Visitation will be held onMonday, November 11, from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Funeral Services will be held onTuesday, November 12, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 2324 W. Chase Ave. Additional visitation will be held before Mass starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery. Info773-736-3833or visit John's memorial atwww.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 10, 2019