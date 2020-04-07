Home

Nubia Guerrini
1934 - 2020
Nubia Guerrini Obituary
Guerrini, Nubia Nubia Guerrini, age 86, born in Castelfidardo, Italy. Beloved wife of the late Osvaldo; loving mother of Robert, Paul (Laurie), Patricia (Frank) Kristoff and Christina (Frank) Neumann; devoted grandmother of Sam, Michael and Evan; dear sister Eros, Ronald and Joseph (Joan) Giorgetti; also many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately for family members in accordance with all current state and federal recommendations. We ask that you show your love and support for the Guerrini family by leaving them a condolence on our website or sending a card to the funeral home in care of the Guerrini family. A celebration of Nubia's life will be held at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at a later date. Private entombment at Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum. RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, rjmodellfh.com or 708-301-3595.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 7, 2020
