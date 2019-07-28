Home

O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
Maugeri, Novella "Nel" Irene (nee Smallwood) Age 70, of Joliet, passed away July 24, 2019. Novella was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Blaise; her son, Tommy; son-in-law, John P. Johnson; her mother, Betty Smallwood Hitt; and her father, Paul D. Smallwood, and her brotheri-n-law, Mike Maugeri. She is survived by her loving children, Blaise, Jr. (Angie), John (Veronica), Anthony (Dawn), Leianne Harmon, and Stephanie (Gary) Berg; daughter-in-law, Angel Maugeri; grandchildren, Meghann, Amanda, Leianne, Katelyn, Roxanne, John, Samantha, Alexander, Rachel, Christopher, Kayla, Sarah, Lilyanne, Faith, Jason, Jr., Dylan, Kaylee, and Bianca; great-grandchildren, Emily, Blaise, Landon, Nicholas, Rocco, Amelia, Juliette, Sophia, and Hazel; siblings, Carol (the late Peter) LeVeille, Shirley (Larry) Fulcher, Tim (Margaret) Hartsfield, Stephen (Beth) Hitt, Patricia (Gary) Gorham, Douglas (Nicki) Smallwood, Paul (Dawn) Smallwood, Kelvin Smallwood, Bruce (Debbie) Smallwood, and Hugh Smallwood; sisters-in-law, Linda Maugeri, Rosalee (Dennis) Crowley, Donna (Adam) Brenski, and Debbie (Regino) Cazares; brothers-in-law, Steve Maugeri and Bart (Joanne) Maugeri; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Novella was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family. Visitation will be held Monday July 29, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th Street, Lockpot, IL. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Lockport City Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.oneilfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 28, 2019
