Very warmest heartfelt sympathies to all of dearest Nourene's children Jojo and Ric, their spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, sister Charlene Jeffory, and all other family and friends who loved this dear woman. She was my Mom Bettye Weiss' beloved first cousin, and we last were together in-person for a lovely visit with the Cohen cousins in August 2016 at Mom's condo, just a few weeks before Bettye passed away unexpectedly. Will always remember Nourene for her signature Smolin sense of humor, active life, spirited outlook, thoughtfulness and kindness, love of family and recollections, and warm care she had of everyone. Those of us on the Smolin Cousins Club Tele-Reunion Zoom call last month were so honored and touched she was able to participate, and left us with precious words, remembrances, and thoughts of the cousins. With love, gratitude, and everlasting golden memories .. wishing you Aleha Hashalom ( ) Nourene, may your memory be a blessing...

--Your loving cousins Roger, Nancy, Zack, and Justin

Roger Weiss

