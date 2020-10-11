1/
Norman Schnitzer
Schnitzer, Norman

Schnitzer, Norman, 86, of Tampa, passed away on October 4, 2020. Norman came to Florida six years ago from Chicago, Illinois, where he worked 21 years for the Lincolnwood Police Department, and then he spent 10 years as a Cook County Sheriffs Deputy. Norman was a member of the FOP, Fraternal Order of Police. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Sheila Schnitzer. Norman is survived by his son Michael Schnitzer (Shari) of Vernon Hills, IL, daughter Jo Ann Schnitzer Sullivan (Steven) of Tampa, four grandchildren Aron Sullivan, Hailee Ferguson, Brad Schnitzer and Eric Schnitzer, and lots of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis. Condolences may be expressed online at segalfuneralhome.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Segal Funeral Home - Beth David Chapel - Tampa
3909 Henderson Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33629
(813) 874-3330
